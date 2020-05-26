Showers tonight, sun tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A few showers and thundershowers have returned to the South Plains this evening. Most of the showers will only produce trace amounts of rain but they may produce some wind gusts of 30 mph or higher.
As the activity moves to the southeast some measurable rainfall may occur with showers along and off of the caprock.
After the rain moves out this evening fair skies will return and a warming trend will begin tomorrow.
Wednesday mornings low will be cool with a low in the low 50s. However, the afternoon temps will be warmer as they climb to the mid 80s in Lubbock.
There will be a slight change on Thursday as storms could return to portions of the South Plains. Also, afternoon temperatures will drop slightly to the 70s to low 80s.
For the most part, it will be a calm week with slightly cooler nighttime lows in the 50s and a few 60s and daytime highs between 85 to 90 degrees.
