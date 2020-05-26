Slaton man indicted on 2 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 6-years-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody Lee Bell, 29, of Slaton has been indicted by a grand jury on 2 charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Bell is accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 6 years of age.
According to police reports from the Slaton Police Department, Bell admitted to committing the crime in text messages to a family member.
One text message said “I have felt like garbage all day because of what I did.” Bell also said “Please don’t go to the cops.”
Count 1 states on May 11, 2020, Bell knowingly and intentionally caused the penetration of the sexual organ of a child under the age of 6.
Count 2 states on May 11, 2020, Bell knowingly and intentionally expose his genitals with the intent to sexually gratify or arouse the child.
Bell is currently in the Lubbock county detention center on a bond of $150,000.
