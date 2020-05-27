7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gaines County

Dear Porter’s Customers, Continuing our effort to be transparent, we are informing the public that one of our Team Members in Seminole, Texas, has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). This Team Member last worked on April 5, 2020, but left work early in the morning due to feeling ill. Porter’s was informed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, that this Team Member did test positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Porter’s is working with and following the direction of the South Plains Public Health District in response to this result. Porter’s has consistently been cleaning and sanitizing all of our stores beyond the suggested levels recommended by the CDC. We are taking every precaution to ensure our customers and Team Members have the safest environment possible to shop and work in. We know that this virus is something that we will have to face for the foreseeable future, and we are grateful for the selfless commitment our Team Members give to serve their communities each day. Porter’s asks that we come together as a community to send prayers and thoughts towards this Team Member, and all of our Team Members who are still working to take care of their communities. Thank you to our customers for the support and trust during this time. Sincerely, The Porter’s Team