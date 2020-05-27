Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Gov. Abbott expands Phase II openings, 1 injured after overnight crash, Space X prepares for NASA launch

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | May 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated May 27 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded Phase II of his re-opening plan

  • Mall food courts and driver education can now resume operations. Water parks can open Friday at 25 percent capacity.
  • Adult recreational sports can resume Sunday but no competition until mid-June.
  • Read more here.

Lubbock County has added seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 674 recorded cases since March 17.

One person has been hospitalized after a crash west of the University Avenue and 82nd Street intersection.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after a black man died while being arrested.

Space X is scheduled to launch two NASA astronauts into space today from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • This will be the first manned launch from the U.S. since 2011.
  • That launch will be broadcast live and online at kcbd.com., the free KCBD mobile app and through Facebook and YouTube.
  • Read more on today’s historic launch from The Associated Press: Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.