Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded Phase II of his re-opening plan
- Mall food courts and driver education can now resume operations. Water parks can open Friday at 25 percent capacity.
- Adult recreational sports can resume Sunday but no competition until mid-June.
Lubbock County has added seven new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 674 recorded cases since March 17.
- As of now, 452 people have recovered and 172 cases are active.
- The death toll has remained at 50 people for more than two weeks.
One person has been hospitalized after a crash west of the University Avenue and 82nd Street intersection.
- Police were called to the area after a motorcycle and car crashed around 9:30 p.m.
- Only one person was injured.
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after a black man died while being arrested.
- Cell phone video shows an officer kneeling on the man’s neck until he lost consciousness.
- The man’s family is calling for the officer’s to be arrested.
Space X is scheduled to launch two NASA astronauts into space today from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
- This will be the first manned launch from the U.S. since 2011.
