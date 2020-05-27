﻿Georgetown transfer Mac McClung chooses Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With seven schools on his list, Georgetown transfer Mac McClung picked Texas Tech and will join Chris Beard’s Red Raiders.
Less than two weeks ago, McClung, a 6-2 guard, withdrew his name from the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.
He spent two years with the Hoyas averaging 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block a game last season as a Sophomore.
In his Freshman season at Georgetown, McClung averaged 13 points a game.
Patrick Mahomes tweeted at McClung to “Come on and make a run at the natty in Lubbock.”
McClung was considered one of the top transfers in the country.
While in high school, McClung made a name for himself with Instagram dunk videos that had millions of views.
McClung may have a chance to make an immediate impact.
ESPN says McClung filed a waiver to try to get eligible immediately. If the waiver is granted, he would not have to sit out a season.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.