﻿Georgetown transfer Mac McClung chooses Texas Tech
Mac McClung (Source: Georgetown Athletics)
By Pete Christy and Harrison Roberts | May 27, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT - Updated May 27 at 2:30 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With seven schools on his list, Georgetown transfer Mac McClung picked Texas Tech and will join Chris Beard’s Red Raiders.

Less than two weeks ago, McClung, a 6-2 guard, withdrew his name from the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal.

He spent two years with the Hoyas averaging 16 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block a game last season as a Sophomore.

In his Freshman season at Georgetown, McClung averaged 13 points a game.

Patrick Mahomes tweeted at McClung to “Come on and make a run at the natty in Lubbock.”

McClung was considered one of the top transfers in the country.

While in high school, McClung made a name for himself with Instagram dunk videos that had millions of views.

McClung may have a chance to make an immediate impact.

ESPN says McClung filed a waiver to try to get eligible immediately. If the waiver is granted, he would not have to sit out a season.

