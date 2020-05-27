KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Sally is a 2.5-year-old brown and white pit mix who came to LAS three weeks ago.
She is a good dog who loves to be the center of attention. She is also fixed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Sally’s adoption fees for Wednesday, May 27, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
