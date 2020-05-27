Local Doctor of Audiology Uses New Technology to Reach and Treat Patients During COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As measures to battle COVID-19 across the Lone-Star State and closer to home begin to ease, a local doctor of audiology is utilizing new technology in order to better reach and connect with a specific group of patients who are still considered the most “at risk” population.
Dr. Julie Hubik, who has owned Cornerstone Audiology for 13 years, is using what is called ‘tele-audiology’.
Hubik says the remote assist technology allows the doctors on staff to adjust and program patients’ hearing devices through their internet connection without ever having to leave home.
She says her goal for the past several months has been to do whatever possible in order to keep her patients healthy and safe, "We are also doing virtual appointment, even virtual consultations if a patient is ever hesitant to come in or just has some questions about hearing loss, or whether they have a hearing loss, or just want to talk to an audiologist. We’re doing free consultations virtually.
Dr. Hubik says in addition to the virtual technology, she and her team are also offering curb-side cleanings and inspections for those with hearing devices.
It’s as easy as pulling into a parking spot, calling a number on one of the signs posted on the side of the building, and then waiting while the cleaning is done.
