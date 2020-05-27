Lower storm chances, warmer afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In my forecast today I'm trimming the already low rain chances and padding the already warm temperatures. Here's the weather I expect through the end of the month.
Early this morning partly sunny, a light wind, and cool early. By late this morning it will be sunny with just a slight breeze.
This afternoon begins with a sunny sky but ends partly cloudy. There will be a light breeze and it will be quite warm. A stray thunderstorm will be possible over or near the far southeastern KCBD viewing area late today.
Highs this afternoon will range from the low 80s in the northeastern viewing area (think Childress) to the low 90s in the southwestern viewing area (think Seminole). See below for today's average and record temperatures.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, though there is that outside chance of a stray storm early near the far southeastern corner of the KCBD viewing area. Lows will be in the 50s, ranging from near 50 in our cooler spots in the northwest to near 60 in the southeast.
Tomorrow's sky will vary from partly to mostly cloudy and slightly breezy. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms near the far western viewing area late in the day. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.
Tomorrow night, other than the slight chance of storms just mentioned, will be mostly fair. Lows will be in the 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and Saturday will be mostly sunny. Both days the afternoon will be very warm with highs in the 80s.
Sunday's high in Lubbock may end up near 90 degrees.
NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In today’s heat the interior of a parked vehicle can become dangerously hot in minutes: https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/28/even-if-temperatures-arent-that-high-your-car-can-still-get-dangerously-hot/
Lubbock's high yesterday was 80°, six degrees below the average high for May 26. The record high for the date is 102° (set in 2018).
Lubbock’s low this morning, reported so far, was 57°. Lubbock’s May 27 average low is 59° and the high 87°. The record low is 48° (1950 and 1961) and the record high 103° (1984).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:50 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 6:39 AM CDT.
