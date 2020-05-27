Lubbock County Judge talks about eviction proceedings resuming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back on March 19, 2020, Governor Greg Abbott halted eviction proceedings statewide, but as of last Tuesday, Lubbock County said the eviction proceedings are resuming.
“They stopped evictions because people were being laid off and so they didn’t want them to be taken out of their homes. But now as of last Tuesday, eviction citations can start again. And so, landlords that have already filed evictions, and are filing new evictions, we’re getting them set for court," said Lubbock County Judge Susan Rowley, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2.
"Those people that think we didn't have to pay our rent because of the COVID and because of the governor's orders, well, now, they're going to be being brought into court for eviction hearings,” said Rowley. “And many of these people haven't paid April, May, and some of them even March. So, they're going to be held accountable for all those months."
Rowley said anyone issued an eviction citation is asked to call the courthouse first.
“Call us three days before the hearing at least. And we’ll tell you what to do,” said Rowley.
Hearings will be done through a video conference chat, like zoom, or through a conference call.
Even though the courthouse is re-opening on June 1, Judge Rowley said that there will be strict guidelines that everyone must follow if they have to show up to the courthouse. “That’s going to be having a mask, social distancing, and the deputies are going to be very, very, very tough with those guidelines. So right now, we’re trying not to have anybody come in for any hearings at all, even after June 1, until everything is passed, so we want to try and keep everything remote if we can,” said Rowley.
