Lubbock County Judge talks about eviction proceedings resuming

Even though the courthouse is re-opening on June 1, Judge Rowley said that there will be strict guidelines that everyone must follow if they have to show up to the courthouse. “That’s going to be having a mask, social distancing, and the deputies are going to be very, very, very tough with those guidelines. So right now, we’re trying not to have anybody come in for any hearings at all, even after June 1, until everything is passed, so we want to try and keep everything remote if we can,” said Rowley.