Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cody Dewayne Sullivan, 32, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 years of age.
According to the police report, the victim had made an outcry about the sexual assault to a medical professional.
The medical professional reported to police a rash was found on the victim’s body consistent with a herpes rash.
The police report states that on April 1, 2019, Sullivan knowingly and intentionally caused the penetration of the sexual organ of a child under the age of 14 years old.
The investigation revealed the alleged abuse may have been happening for four or five years.
Sullivan is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center being held on a $100,000 bond.
