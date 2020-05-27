Lubbock Pediatrician Joins Covid News Conference

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There was a new face at the city's virtual news conference today.
Dr. Doug Klepper, the Lubbock County Health Authority, suggested that all children over age 2 should be wearing a face mask during the pandemic. Also, he says parents should set that example, just as we encourage kids to wear a helmet on a bicycle.
He also addressed the drug that President Trump said he is taking as prevention against COVID-19. As a Pediatrician, Dr. Klepper said he is very familiar with Hydroxyclorequine. In fact, he said, “it’s definitely used. There’s no question that some people got their prescriptions early on when they heard that might be the saving grace.”
But Dr. Klepper added that he wants people to be cautious.
He said, “I know there are health care workers out there, people I know that started their own prescriptions. and we do use it on kids. it’s very much needed in kids for certain auto immune diseases. but we still don’t have enough evidence that this is what is going to keep people less ill from Covid. That’s not out there and if you look at what the world health organization came out with last week, very cautious about using it in case the side effects are worse than the benefits. It will be interesting to see what we find down the road. I don’t encourage any of my parents or any kids to get on that even if they have exposure.”
Hydroxyclorequine is prescribed for malaria and some autoimmune diseases like Lupus.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.