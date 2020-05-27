Lubbock Police searching for suspect who stole ATM from gas station

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a male suspect who broke into a gas station and stole an ATM.
On May 24, Police say the suspect broke into the Stripes store in the 1800 block of Avenue A.
Security camera footage posted by LPD captured the suspect dragging the ATM from the store. Police say the suspect was driving a white Jeep.
If you have any information, call Crime Line at 741-1000. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
