Pay It Forward: Wolfforth sisters

“I nominated her because she, to me, she's the strongest person. I know what she's had to go through. She's got an 18-year-old son, Jacob. He's they diagnosed him with leukemia in August of last year.,” said Hernandez, “And just having to go through all the treatments and hospitalizations, the clinic visits everything. He has down syndrome. So he really doesn't understand. All this is happening. And he's asking why. But she's just, she's just an angel. And she's just gone through so much. And I think she's deserving of this.”