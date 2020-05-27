Pay It Forward: Wolfforth sisters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by to surprise sisters in Wolfforth. Teresa Hernandez nominated her sister Rosemary Ibarra.
“I nominated her because she, to me, she's the strongest person. I know what she's had to go through. She's got an 18-year-old son, Jacob. He's they diagnosed him with leukemia in August of last year.,” said Hernandez, “And just having to go through all the treatments and hospitalizations, the clinic visits everything. He has down syndrome. So he really doesn't understand. All this is happening. And he's asking why. But she's just, she's just an angel. And she's just gone through so much. And I think she's deserving of this.”
WesTex went to surprise Rosemary at her home in Wolfforth.
“Your beautiful sister here. Has nominated you for this week's pay it forward,” said Vicki Love, President and CEO for WesTex Federal Credit Union, “She told us a beautiful story about how you're a registered nurse at the heart hospital and you have a one son that was diagnosed with leukemia. And so, you're trying to balance being a beautiful caretaker for others. And not only being a mother to him but being his caretaker.”
“So, we just felt like the timing was perfect when we received the nomination from your sister to honor one of our heroes,” said Love, “And not only are you a hero to patients at the heart hospital, but you're a hero to your son.”
