Slight drop in temps tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s a little hard to think of a cold front in the area when it’s near 90 degrees, but that was the case for this afternoon. Most of the region had winds from the north to northeast through the day from 15-25 mph. However, the latest front still allowed Lubbock’s temperatures to climb to 89 degrees in the afternoon. Tomorrow will be cooler as the front has more of an impact and daytime temps will stay in the low to mid 80s.
As we move into the weekend the afternoon temperatures will be warming and Lubbock may get close to 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.
As far as any rain potential with this front, none today, but some isolated showers or storms may move in to the western South Plains late tomorrow or Wednesday night from New Mexico. The chances will be low for rain anywhere in the area from tomorrow into early next week.
Long range models do show some potential for showers and storms by late Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.