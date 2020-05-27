Slight drop in temps tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s a little hard to think of a cold front in the area when it’s near 90 degrees, but that was the case for this afternoon. Most of the region had winds from the north to northeast through the day from 15-25 mph. However, the latest front still allowed Lubbock’s temperatures to climb to 89 degrees in the afternoon. Tomorrow will be cooler as the front has more of an impact and daytime temps will stay in the low to mid 80s.