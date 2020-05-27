Teen arrested after chase with Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 17-year-old Lubbock teen is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of evading in a motor vehicle after a chase on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 just after midnight.
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Police Department on a chase involving a pickup that crashed in the 3400 block of Clovis Road.
The Lubbock Police Department tried to pull over a 2014 Silver Dodge Ram Pickup that was going more than 100 mph near the intersection of Ave Q and 34th Street, when he lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle. A short time later the vehicle was found again by both Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Police Department who again became involved in a chase with the suspect’s vehicle.
The vehicle continued to evade from law enforcement officers traveling westbound on Clovis Road from University before losing control and wrecking at Stripes located in the 3400 block of Clovis Road.
The driver of the pickup, 17 year old CJ Natal, suffered minor injuries and was cleared on scene by Lubbock EMS.
CJ Natal, was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, with additional charges pending. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
