Texas Tech guard Chris Clarke declares for NBA Draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech guard, Chris Clark, has taken to social media to announce he will be declaring for the NBA Draft.
The 6′6″ 220 lbs senior transferred to Texas Tech for the 2019-2020 season after spending three season at Virginia Tech.
Clarke had 168 points and 199 rebounds during his 30 games played with the Red Raiders.
Clarke turned to Twitter to announce his NBA Draft decision. With the announcment, Chris Clark shared a YouTube video of his highlights at Texas Tech.
