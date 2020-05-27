Masks still encouraged, not required, as COVID cases stay steadily low

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Representatives with the City of Lubbock continued to encourage residents to wear masks when out in public. That message was reiterated during a Wednesday morning news conference.
Those with the Lubbock Health Department are encouraged as the number of cases has not jump, though there was a slight increase in the average number of daily cases. That number continues to stay in the single digits, at five.
In Lubbock County, there has also not bee a death related to COVID-19 in more than two weeks. This shows there’s a focus on trying to keep the populations most vulnerable to COVID safe.
Wearing masks in public is still something that is recommended, but not required, for everyone.
It was also said people should wear masks even if they are related to each other.
