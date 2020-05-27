Whataburger now offers delivery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whataburger has launched delivery for all locations across 10 states.
Customers can choose delivery as an option on Whataburger’s app and at Whataburger.com. Orders are delivered through a third-party service and are packaged in sealed bags for safety and security.
How to use delivery:
- Place an order on Whataburger’s app or at Whataburger.com
- Select the delivery pickup method when prompted
- Add your delivery address
- Set your delivery time
- Confirm and pay
Customers who create an account also will start earning rewards to get free food and gain exclusive access to amazing Whataburger deals and offers – including buy one Dr Pepper Shake online, get one free at participating locations between May 28 and June 7.
In addition to the new delivery option, Whataburger locations will continue serving customers through the drive-thru and curbside pickup.
