Brownfield Aquatic Center will not open for the summer

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - After careful consideration by the Brownfield City Council and City Staff, the City has decided, at this time, to not open the Brownfield Family Aquatic Center for the 2020 summer.
The City of Brownfield has issued the following statement in regards to the Brownfield Family Aquatic Center.
Due to the effects COVID-19 had on our community, we were unable to hire and train lifeguards.
Due to city staff being asked to stay home for their safety during the pandemic, we were unable to paint and fill the swimming pool, which takes around 45 days to get to proper temperature for swimming after it is filled.
We understand that chlorine kills the virus, but had to take into consideration the surface areas outside the pool that would be required to be sanitized and safety measures that would need to be taken.
Most of all we had to consider YOU.
We want all our citizens to stay safe and healthy through this pandemic and encourage you to find other ways to enjoy your summer! We thank you for understanding!
