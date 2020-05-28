Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Mail-in voting blocked by Texas Supreme Court, Georgetown player announces transfer to Texas Tech, new date scheduled for NASA launch

By Michael Cantu | May 28, 2020 at 6:19 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against expanding mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lubbock County has added three new cases of COVID to its total tally.

One of the top basketball transfers in the country is now coming to Texas Tech.

  • Georgetown transfer Mac McClung withdrew his name from the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal.
  • The 6-foot, 2-inch guard averaged 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block per game in his last season as a sophomore at Georgetown.
  • Read more on McClung here: Georgetown transfer Mac McClung chooses Texas Tech

NASA and SpaceX will try again Saturday to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station.

