Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the Texas Supreme Court ruled against expanding mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The court said lack of immunity to COVID does not qualify someone to cast a ballot by mail.
- Read more on that here: Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to coronavirus alone isn’t enough for mail-in ballot
Lubbock County has added three new cases of COVID to its total tally.
- There are now 166 active cases and nine people are hospitalized.
- Lubbock County has not recorded a COVID-related death for the past 18 days.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 3 new cases on Tuesday, total now 677
One of the top basketball transfers in the country is now coming to Texas Tech.
- Georgetown transfer Mac McClung withdrew his name from the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal.
- The 6-foot, 2-inch guard averaged 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and a block per game in his last season as a sophomore at Georgetown.
- Read more on McClung here: Georgetown transfer Mac McClung chooses Texas Tech
NASA and SpaceX will try again Saturday to launch two astronauts to the International Space Station.
- NASA scrubbed Wednesday’s launch because of storms in the area.
- The SpaceX launch is set to be the first manned launch from the U.S. since 2011.
- Read more on the new launch date here: ‘Bummed out’: SpaceX launch scrubbed because of bad weather
