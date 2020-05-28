KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Samantha is a 2-year-old lab-pit mix who has been with LAS for a couple of weeks.
She has a calm demeanor and wants a quiet place to relax, preferably in someone’s lap. She is sociable and would make a good family dog.
She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccines.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
