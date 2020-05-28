LPD’s Homeless Outreach Team patrolling on bicycles downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with LPD’s Homeless Outreach Team patrolled downtown Lubbock on bicycles Thursday, getting closer to the streets and the community they serve.
"We’re actually getting out there and talking to business owners and people just in the community, seeing what issues or problems they may have with homelessness, and we’re addressing them,” said Sgt. Steven Bergen with the Lubbock Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit.
Bergen said most of these businesses have the same complaint.
“It’s probably loitering, people just hanging out,” Bergen said. “And usually what happens is - not so much in the mornings, but in the afternoon- some of those individuals will begin to drink. And so now you have people that are intoxicated will begin to fight. They also leave a lot of trash around. That’s probably the number one complaint we get is trash that people leave behind. Not so much that they’re homeless, but it’s a mess that they leave behind.”
Bergen explained the goal of the Homeless Outreach Team:
“To kind of break the cycle of going into jail, getting out of jail,” Bergen said, “and whether it be intoxication or maybe some mental health issues... It’s trying to address that and get them the services they need, instead of just going in and out of jail. We still address any kind of enforcement issues, but if there’s an opportunity for us to help somebody out, and they’re willing to take the help, we’ll take it that extra step and connect them with the resources that they need.”
Bergen said they rely on citizens to be their eyes and ears, helping them help others. Anyone with a complaint or issue is asked to contact the Homeless Outreach Team.
