Nice weather expected through Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very nice weather conditions are expected across the South Plains the next few days.
Fair skies are expected tonight with cool overnight lows in the middle to upper 50’s most areas.
Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph overnight becoming nearly calm by daybreak.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday. It should be very nice with highs in the middle 80’s.
Winds become southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
Southerly winds become gusty Saturday at 10 to 20 mph with highs approaching 90 degrees.
Sunday should be similar with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.
A few showers and storms are possible by the middle of next week.
