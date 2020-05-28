Sprinkles this morning, sun this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I said yesterday that I was trimming the already low rain chances and padding the already warm temperatures in my forecast. Today I could say that again, as data is trending toward drier and hotter.
Sprinkles are possible under a mostly cloudy sky this morning. I don't expect any measurable rainfall.
Clouds will decrease this afternoon and temperatures will peak in the 80s, just a little cooler - not much - than yesterday.
Winds will be light early, then just a bit breezy midday, and light again late in the afternoon (and evening).
Pleasant weather will grace the area early this evening, then it will get a little cool overnight. Friday morning lows generally will be in the 50s.
Less cloud cover tomorrow, a partly cloudy day overall. Winds will be light, the afternoon warm. Highs will be in the 80s. At least as pleasant as this afternoon.
Rain is not an element of my weekend forecast. Warmth is. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and just a bit breezy. Lubbock Saturday will hit about 89° and Sunday about 91°.
Based on data trends, I may continue removing rain chances and boosting temperatures well into next week. The start of June.
