7 Sudan residents severely injured in Lake Brownwood boating crash

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KCBD) - Seven residents from Sudan were injured in a boating accident on Lake Brownwood late Wednesday night.
According to Lake Brownwood Lake Patrol Chief Troy Henderson, a 32-year-old, a 17-year-old, three 18-year-old people and two 19-year-old people were on the boat at the time of the crash - four women and three men. Their names have not been released at this time by officials.
The 911 call was made at 12:11 a.m. after the “pleasure boat” hit a concrete jetty, Henderson said. He also confirmed all seven are from Sudan, Tx.
Henderson says all seven were injured and have head injuries, lacerations and internal injuries. Five of the seven were airlifted to hospitals. Three were taken to Fort Worth, two were flown to Abilene and the other two were taken to Brownwood Regional Medical Center.
There is an investigation into the crash and Hendeson said there is no word on if alcohol was a factor. There is also no word on who was driving the boat at the time of the crash.
The Texas Game Warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife will be investigating the crash moving forward. Officials say next of kin has been notified of the crash.
The boat was heavily damaged and will be stored until the investigation is completed.
