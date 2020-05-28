Texas Tech microbial, food safety expert joins School of Veterinary Medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Colombia native, Alexandra Calle, brings nearly a quarter-century of experience to the position of assistant professor of microbiology.
Calle, a faculty member of the Texas Tech University College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources for the past three years, joined the new Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an assistant professor of microbiology, beginning her duties earlier this month.
Alexandra Calle had forged a very prosperous and rewarding career in her native Colombia, spending more than 13 years in microbiology and food safety.
But as rewarding as her career was, she felt the need to take it a step further, and that meant furthering her education past the bachelor’s degree she had earned. Luckily, her involvement in various projects and the networking contacts she made allowed her to pursue that education in the U.S.
Calle earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the Universidad del Valle in Cali, Colombia, and came to the U.S. to continue her education. She earned her master’s degree in food science from the University of Nebraska and her doctorate in animal science from Texas Tech.
“Being part of the School of Veterinary Medicine faculty will bring me a great opportunity to develop research and instructional programs to teach students that food safety, public health and animal health are closely related based on the premise that animal health is important to human health,” Calle said, “I am excited to work with a team of veterinarians and join efforts to promote animal and public health.”
Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas, and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, established in 2018, is working to enroll its first class in the fall of 2021, pending approval by the AVMA Council on Education.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.