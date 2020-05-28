Tyler ISD holds early graduation ceremony for salutatorian enlisting in U.S. Army

Tyler ISD help an early graduation ceremony for Aiden Brown, an Early College High School graduate who was going to miss the ceremony due to his enlistment in the U.S. Army. (Source: Alex Leroux, KLTV News)
By Alex Leroux | May 28, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT - Updated May 28 at 1:52 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler high school student who was going to miss his graduation because of his enlistment in the U.S. Army got the opportunity to walk the stage a few days ahead of his fellow classmates.

Tyler Independent School District held an early graduation ceremony Thursday for Aiden Brown. Brown is the graduating salutatorian from Early College High School, a program that helps students earn their high school diploma and an associates degree at the same time.

Aiden joined the U.S. Army in hopes of becoming a surgeon. His enlistment meant he would miss both graduation ceremonies.

