Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Precinct building set on fire in Minneapolis, 7 Sudan residents injured in boating crash, Trump loosens protections for social media companies

By Michael Cantu | May 29, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 6:16 AM

On Daybreak Today, the Minnesota National Guard is headed to Minneapolis after another night of violent protest over the death of George Floyd.

Lubbock County has added three new cases of COVID-19 to its case total.

Seven residents of Sudan are in the hospital after a boating crash in Lake Brownwood.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing liability protection for social media companies.

