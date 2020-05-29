Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the Minnesota National Guard is headed to Minneapolis after another night of violent protest over the death of George Floyd.
- Protesters looted stores, set a pawn shop on fire and torched a police precinct.
- Demonstrators are calling for the officers involved in Floyd’s death to be arrested.
- Read more on there here: Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Lubbock County has added three new cases of COVID-19 to its case total.
- There have been 486 recoveries and 162 cases are still active.
- The hospitalization rate has gone up to 15 people; it was at nine on Wednesday.
- Read more here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 3 new cases on Thursday, total now 680
Seven residents of Sudan are in the hospital after a boating crash in Lake Brownwood.
- Six teenagers and one adult suffered serious injures after their boat hit a concrete jetty.
- The cause of the crash is under investigation.
- Read more here: 7 Sudan residents severely injured in Lake Brownwood boating crash
President Donald Trump signed an executive order removing liability protection for social media companies.
- The move comes after Twitter posted a fact-check link on two of the president’s tweets about mail-in ballots in California.
- Twitter says the information allows people to judge for themselves.
- Read more here: Trump escalating war on Twitter, social media protections
