I Beat Pete: At-Home: Dryer Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now we are doing challenges at home to stay safe.
This week we did dryer football. Trying to throw a nerf or foam football into your dryer from as far back as you could go.
Not everyone has a layout in their home that has a hallway leading to the dryer so I put the challenge out on Facebook and two challengers stepped forward.
We all started at the same time and had three minutes to make the furthest dryer completion we could.
If it bounced in, that was incomplete.
If it goes in, rolls around and falls out, that’s an incompletion.
You had to put it in the dryer and it had to stay in.
These At Home Challenges are tough because you just don’t know what your opponents are doing.
If you have a challenge, email me and we can get it done.
