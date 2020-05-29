1 injured in Friday afternoon house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2800 block of 40th Street around 2:05 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to reports the occupant were still inside the residence of the structure fire.
Crews had to force entry into a single story house where they discovered smokey conditions and a fire confined to one room.
The occupant was unable to escape the structure.
Firefighters were able to remove the occupant from the home and quickly extinguish the fire.
The occupant has been transported by EMS to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries sustained from the fire.
Fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of fire.
