Josh Bobbitt hired as new Lubbock High baseball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Bobbitt has been selected as the new coach for the Lubbock High School baseball team, announced this morning by the Lubbock ISD Athletics Department.
Before becoming a coach, Bobbitt played for two years in the Texas Rangers minor league baseball farm system, where he had the chance to learn from some of the game’s best professional players.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in management from Tulane University, where he played baseball on an athletic scholarship. Bobbitt began his teaching career in 2001, experiencing numerous playoff appearances and team success, including the 2011 Class 4A State Championship while serving as associate head baseball coach at Wichita Falls Rider High School. He comes to Lubbock ISD from Terrell High School.
“Coach Bobbitt will bring a high energy style of baseball to the Westerner team,” Lubbock ISD Athletics Director Mike Meeks said. “His experience and knowledge of baseball is a good fit for the Lubbock baseball community and we’re excited to welcome him to the Lubbock ISD family.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.