KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Coco

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Coco, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Coco is a 2-year-old Chihuahua-Dachshund mix who arrived at the shelter two weeks ago.
She loves to give kisses and cuddles, so she would make a good family dog. She is fixed and up-to-date on her shots.
Coco’s adoption fees for Friday, May 29, have been waived.
Anyone interested in adoption is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
