Levelland man indicted for May 2nd murder

Levelland, Texas (KCBD) - Brennon Guerra, 24, has been indicted by a Hockley County grand jury on a charge or murder for the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Anthony Delgado.
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia says officers were called to the 400 block of Cedar around 7 p.m. May 2, in response to a shots fired call.
Officers found Delgado with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where he died from his injuries.
Guerra later called police, confessed to the shooting and was taken into custody.
Guerra is being held at the Hockley County Detention Center on a $210,000 combined bond.
