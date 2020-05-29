Levelland woman found with pound of meth sentenced to 6.5 years

Marisa Nicole Guillen, 23 (Source: Picasa)
By Amber Stegall | May 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 12:21 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced a Levelland woman on Thursday to 6.5 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Pictured is contraband seized by the Department of Public Safety on a search warrant in Lubbock. (Source: Picasa)

Marisa Nicole Guillen, 23, was arrested at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 26th Street in Lubbock on Sept. 12, 2019. Texas Department of Public Safety special agent arrested her as a result of a search warrant.

Guillen was found to be in possession of a pound of methamphetamine when police found her sitting on a couch with the meth next to her in plastic shopping bags.

At the time of her arrest, Guillen was on probation out of Hockley County.

