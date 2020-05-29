Levelland woman found with pound of meth sentenced to 6.5 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Federal Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced a Levelland woman on Thursday to 6.5 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Marisa Nicole Guillen, 23, was arrested at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of 26th Street in Lubbock on Sept. 12, 2019. Texas Department of Public Safety special agent arrested her as a result of a search warrant.
Guillen was found to be in possession of a pound of methamphetamine when police found her sitting on a couch with the meth next to her in plastic shopping bags.
At the time of her arrest, Guillen was on probation out of Hockley County.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.