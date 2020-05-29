Low hotel occupancy pushes back timeline for Lubbock County Expo Center

“Now, according to law, once we start collecting that tax, we would have one year to sell the bonds. We started collecting the tax in July of last year. And so we were kind of under a statutory deadline pressure to make sure we get this bond sold. Now, what we were able to do was to sell the bonds in phases. So rather than go after the entire amount of the bond that we could get, we decided to get this bond in phases. Our first phase was approximately $5 million or $5.1 million. With that, we are able to secure the architect, the designer and other pre-construction costs that we’ll have associated with building this Expo Center,” Judge Parrish said.