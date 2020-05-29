P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock set to open after delay due to COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock has announced they will finally be holding their grand opening after two and a half months of delay due to the Coronavirus.
According to a release from the clinic, located at 2207 34th street, services will focus “exclusively on spays, neuters and preventative care for cats and dogs.”
The clinic says appointments are required. Online scheduling is available on their website, here.
Appointments can also be arranged by phone at 806-507-0836.
Facial coverings are required for pet owners when communicating face to face with the team.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.