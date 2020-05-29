Seminole PD arrest school assistant athletic trainer for inappropriate relationship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole Police have arrested an employee of Seminole ISD over a possible inappropriate relationship with an underage student.
Seminole PD say they received information from authorities with Seminole ISD on Tuesday, May 26, about “a possible inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student.”
According to a news release, police say on May 28, enough facts were provided to obtain an arrest warrant for 24 year-old Niki L’Shaun Brown.
Police say the investigation showed Brown was having an in appropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.
Seminole PD say Brown was an assistant athletic trainer/educator with Seminole ISD. Brown was taken into custody Friday, and booked into the Gaines County Jail.
We will have more information on this story as is develops.
