Terrific weather on tap this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Terrific weather is in the forecast across the South Plains as we head into the weekend.
Fair skies continue with cool overnight lows in the upper 50’s. Southerly winds average 5 to 15 mph.
A few showers may inch towards Muleshoe overnight, but rain chances are very low.
We might see a few clouds Saturday morning followed by more sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.
Southerly winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Clouds may increase Sunday afternoon, but dry weather continues.
Highs warm into the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees again.
Our next chance of rain may occur by the middle of next week.
