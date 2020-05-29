Will our mild weather last?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here we go again. My forecast continues to trend drier and hotter. While rain now looks unlikely, temperatures in the 90s are likely. Here's my outlook for today, the final weekend of May, and the start of June.
A bit of cloud cover will drift southeast across the viewing area this morning. It won't be as extensive as yesterday. The day begins with very little breeze temperatures ranging from the low 50s to low 60s.
Our sky will be mostly sunny this afternoon. Winds will be light. Temperatures will peak from around the mid-80s to near 90 degrees.
I anticipate a very nice evening across the viewing area. Tonight will be mostly fair, winds will be light, lows will range from mid-50s to the mid-60s.
Our weekend weather includes mostly sunny skies, a slight breeze from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, and highs near 90 in the Lubbock area. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s across the KCBD viewing area.
We will start June, next week, nearly the same. I expect a few more clouds Monday and Tuesday, a bit of a breeze, and highs near 90 degrees.
I do not expect rain, based on today's data, through mid-week. I do expect temperatures to edge up, with highs in the low 90s likely, mid-90s possible.
There’s much more local weather to see here on our Weather Page, including our 10-Day Forecast. That forecast, by the way, also is available in our KCBD Weather app. That app, by the way, is free in your play or app store.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.