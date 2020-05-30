Lubbock protesters demand action in response to death of George Floyd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Protests are being held all over the country today, including here in Lubbock, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer was photographed kneeling on his neck. Protesters said they wanted to take a stand against racism and police brutality.
“I’m here to protest the injustice that has been happening in America that people have been turning an blind eye to - but I’m not going to have that because I actually have to grow up in this country,” said Katherine Cotton, who showed up with friends to join nearly 200 other protesters on University Avenue and 19th Street.
“They’re killing us in the street for no reason. I know there are some bad people and they know this. If anything,we should all come together - like this is the United States of America. This doesn’t make any sense.”
Katherine wants everyone to speak up if they see something wrong.
“If you see injustice, instead of just sitting there and saying, ‘Oh well he shouldn’t have done this or that.’ No, get off your butt and do something.”
Protesters say today is about getting their voices heard, but action must be taken.
"I just feel like police need to get proper training. Honestly, police are the problem. If you don’t get proper training and it’s not enforced, it’s just going to continue to be a downfall,” Kanesha Huey said.
Huey wants people in America to be aware of police brutality and to not remain silent.
“If you are not informed and don’t know what’s going on and not a person of color, please talk to your counterpart and donate to the cause and donate to the George Floyd gofundme account.”
Mitch Underwood said she knew immediately she wanted to come to the protest. She said she wants to see peace and love in communities in the future.
“I think people are inherently good, there’s just some bad apples. We have them and we have to band together and not have violence..."
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.