May Ends With A Weekend Of Almost Perfect Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 80′s with some communities flirting with lower 90′s. Sunshine will prevail during the day with Extreme UV Index prompting much needed skin protection as skin damage can occur in less than 15 minutes.
Slightly breezing southerly wind will help to keep temperatures from feeling too hot under the oppressive sun and high pressure in the upper atmosphere.
Tomorrow, temperatures begin in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s and much like today, ample sunshine and high afternoon temperatures in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
Rain chances remain slim to none through the weekend as high pressure dominates our weather pattern, though as the week progresses, southwesterly flow aloft will likely return, helping to usher in mid-level moisture and increase chances for afternoon and evening showers at possible thunderstorms to develop though chances at this time remain low.
Temperatures during the first week of June will remain fair in comparison to what our high temperatures are capable of reaching during this time of year.
Remember to download the KCBD weather app to be notified of any changes to your forecast. http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.