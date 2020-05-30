Nice weekend continues

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -High clouds will track across the area Saturday night.
Most of the area should remain dry.
A few overnight showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible near Muleshoe and Clovis, New Mexico area.
Precipitation chances are very low tonight and Sunday.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50’s with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Clouds may increase Sunday afternoon, but dry weather continues.
Temperatures may be a touch cooler than earlier expected due to higher humidity and more clouds potentially. Highs top out in the middle 80’s.
Southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph Sunday afternoon.
A slight change in the forecast will occur Monday with a few showers possible, mainly southeast of Lubbock.
Highs Monday have been lowered into the lower and middle 80’s.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.