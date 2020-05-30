RAW VIDEO: Man with gun tackled, 2 arrested at Lubbock protest

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the scene of a Lubbock gathering protesting the death of George Floyd on Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to "check subject" at 19th and University. One man was open carrying around the protest, sparking anger and outraged shouting from the crowd.
Another man confronted him and tackled him when he put his weapon down. Lubbock police intervened to stop the fight and arrested both men.
There were multiple units on the scene blocking traffic as of 7:15 p.m.
Protesters said they were there to protest police brutality and racism. Organizers estimate between 200 and 300 people turned out during the day.
They planned to continue the protest through 9 p.m.
We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
