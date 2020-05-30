TTU President Schovanec releases statement on recent protests

This past spring, the University held a series of dialogues about race relations on campus, and that work has never felt more urgent. We intend to continue these efforts in the year ahead and I also want to call attention to the many resources that are here for students, faculty, staff, and administrators in the meantime. We have first-rate health and counseling services to support you and additional educational resources and programs are provided through the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Center for Campus Life. We will work with colleagues across the Texas Tech University System, the Athletics Department, the Texas Tech Police Department, as well as with our elected officials and civic leaders here in Lubbock, to ensure your safety and well-being.