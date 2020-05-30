WATCH LIVE: George Floyd’s death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities

By Eddie Gaspar, Shelby Tauber and Pu Ying Huang, The Texas Tribune May 29, 2020
Texans protested in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday and Saturday, spurred by the death of a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd had been a longtime resident of Houston's Third Ward.
Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other police officers shown in a now-viral video alongside Chauvin were also fired.
Gov. Greg Abbott, who has denounced Floyd’s death as “a consequence of poor police work,” said Saturday more than 1,500 Texas Department of Public Safety officers had been dispatched to cities with protests. “As Texans exercise their First Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected,” he said in a statement.
Photographer Eddie Gaspar was in Austin on Saturday to document the demonstrations there, which started at the downtown police headquarters and moved onto Interstate 35, blocking traffic for more than an hour.
A group of protesters gathered downtown at Austin Police Headquarters in response to the death of George Floyd and Mike Ramos. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis when a white police officer kneeled on his neck. Ramos was shot by an Austin police officer in April. Eddie Gaspar for The Texas Tribune
On Friday, protests took place at Houston City Hall. Photographer Pu Ying Huang was there to document.
First: John Morrison, a community activist, spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. Last: Protesters gathered at the Houston rally. Floyd, a former Houston resident, died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune
First: Alea Rolison wore a mask that read, "I can't breathe,” at a Houston rally. Last: Protestors marched at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune
In Dallas, photographer Shelby Tauber captured scenes from what organizers described as a march and solidarity rally for Floyd and for Breonna Taylor. The march started outside the downtown police headquarters.
First: Dallas Police officers stand in a cloud of tear gas and smoke after launching it at protesters during a march in memory of George Floyd in Dallas. Last: Protesters flee as Dallas police officers launch tear gas during a confrontation at a rally for George Floyd on May 29, 2020. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
First: Protesters marched in Dallas in memory of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor on May 29, 2019. Last: Protesters confront a line of Dallas police officers at a march for George Floyd in Dallas. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
