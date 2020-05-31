Lubbock Animal Shelter reopening Monday, with some new rules

Provided by Lubbock Animal Shelter
LAS is happy to announce that starting Monday June 1st the Field Operations will be lifting the National Animal Care and Control Association Covid-19 guidelines! We will return to our regular policies, however, we need help from our citizens to help flatten the curve on intakes.
The Adoption Center will no longer require appointments for adoptions and volunteers can work 4 hour shifts, all while following social distancing guidelines.
Appointments are required for stray animal intakes, please contact LAS at 775-2057, there are limited appointments at this time.
LAS will start setting appointments for owned animals, we do request owners utilize social media, friends, families or co-workers to find new homes to help conserve our resources.
Come see all our pets in person, we are ready to see the joy a pet can bring you!