Lubbock PD, LFR pull car from lake at Miller Park early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews pulled a car with it’s lights on from the lake at Miller Park early Sunday morning, but police say the driver has not yet been found.
Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, police were called to south Loop 289 between Quaker and Indiana Avenue for a car in a body of water.
Once there, crews found a white passenger vehicle sinking about 60 feet out into the lake.
KCBD Reporter Melanie Camacho was on scene and said the Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive Team could be seen searching around the car.
It is currently unclear if anyone was in the car at the time of the crash.
Police shut down eastbound traffic on the access road between Quaker and Indiana Avenue for investigation.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
