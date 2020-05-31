On This, The Last Day of May, Weather Is Great For Outdoor Play

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This May has been much warmer, on average, than May 2019. Three days with temperatures at or exceeding 100 º, which included two high temperature record breaking days, has contributed to this month’s average high temperature being nearly 8º higher than the previous year while the average low temperature this month was approximately 2º warmer than May 2019.
Today, however, high temperatures will be near our average, in the middle to upper 80′s with clouds increasing from the southeast as the day progresses. Southeasterly wind speeds will be sustained between 5-15mph. Fair conditions for today make it a good one to be outdoors enjoying the weather.
UV index is very high, so even with clouds periodically providing a break from the sun, skin damage can still occur. Protection from skin damage should be take if outdoor activities last longer than 15 minutes, which is when skin damage can begin to occur under the very high UV index.
Temperatures tomorrow morning begin in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s as additional clouds increase and provide an opportunity for slightly cooler afternoon temperatures and the potential for scattered showers, mainly along the southern to southeastern viewing area.
My mid-week temperatures will return to the lower to middle 90′s during afternoons with a low chance each day for isolated shower development, though data suggests much of the precipitation will favor the eastern South Plains towards the Rolling Plains.
