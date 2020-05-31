TTU Student Rec Center reopening Monday morning

Texas Tech Student Recreation Center (Source: Texas Tech Student Recreation Center)
May 31, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 2:57 PM

We are pleased to announce the Student Recreation Center will re-open at 6:00a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. The re-opening will be with facility and program modifications which meet recommended guidelines as provided by Governor Abbott. The primarily goal is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for members which exercise as well as the staff which work in the Student Recreation Center. Key facility modifications and enhancements include:

Modified hours of operations:

Monday-Friday:

6:00a.m.-10:00a.m.

10:00a.m.-11:30a.m. CLOSED for facility and fitness equipment sanitation

11:30a.m.-6:00p.m.

Saturday:

10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.

Sunday:

12:00p.m.-4:00p.m.

Capacity limited to 25% percent in the Student Recreation Facility as well as individual fitness spaces

Members are encouraged to make on-line reservations for access to the Student Recreation Center

All employees will complete a health screening prior to beginning work each day

Over 50 hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the Student Recreation Center

All student staff will wear a face mask and gloves while working and cleaning equipment

All professional staff will wear a face mask while working in public spaces and small groups

Physical distancing is emphasized throughout the Student Recreation Center including clearly marked separate entry and exit doors

Activities such as badminton and pickle ball have replaced basketball, racquetball and volleyball

Locker rooms have been taken off-line, however, restrooms in these spaces will still be available

Members must come dressed in exercise attire

Recreational Sports is re-opening our department in stages

June 1, 2020, The Student Recreation Center

June 15, 2020, The Outdoor Pursuits Center, Group Fitness Classes and Bouldering

TBA, The Outdoor Leisure Pool (with modified activity areas)

One-month memberships will be available to Texas Tech University faculty, staff, and affiliates

$30/month for Texas Tech University faculty and staff

$40/month for Texas Tech University affiliates

Students registered for Spring; 2020 classes are eligible for a complimentary summer membership at no cost

We are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all in partnership with our members with the following:

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or if you have recently been exposed to individuals which have COVID-19 you should not enter the Student Recreation Center. Please see a physician and be cleared for interaction with others prior to returning to the Student Recreation Center

On the first visit to the Student Recreation Center all returning and new members are required to sign a new “membership agreement” form

Practice personal responsibility and physical distancing while utilizing the Student Recreation Center

We encourage wearing a face mask

Utilize the on-line reservation system to reserve your spot in the Student Recreation Center for a specific time period

Be aware of digital and print information used to direct the flow of traffic throughout the Student Recreation Center

Locker rooms will be off-line which means members must come dressed for exercise

If you currently rent a locker you will receive additional information as to how you will be credited for the loss of access and when you may remove your personal items

We encourage members to stay up to date with the most accurate information by visiting the department website as well as social media platforms:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/recsports/

https://www.facebook.com/tturecsports

https://twitter.com/tturecsports