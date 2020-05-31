TTU Student Rec Center reopening Monday morning

Provided by Texas Tech Student Recreation Center
We are pleased to announce the Student Recreation Center will re-open at 6:00a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. The re-opening will be with facility and program modifications which meet recommended guidelines as provided by Governor Abbott. The primarily goal is to ensure a safe and healthy environment for members which exercise as well as the staff which work in the Student Recreation Center. Key facility modifications and enhancements include:
Modified hours of operations:
Monday-Friday:
6:00a.m.-10:00a.m.
10:00a.m.-11:30a.m. CLOSED for facility and fitness equipment sanitation
11:30a.m.-6:00p.m.
Saturday:
10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.
Sunday:
12:00p.m.-4:00p.m.
Capacity limited to 25% percent in the Student Recreation Facility as well as individual fitness spaces
Members are encouraged to make on-line reservations for access to the Student Recreation Center
All employees will complete a health screening prior to beginning work each day
Over 50 hand-sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the Student Recreation Center
All student staff will wear a face mask and gloves while working and cleaning equipment
All professional staff will wear a face mask while working in public spaces and small groups
Physical distancing is emphasized throughout the Student Recreation Center including clearly marked separate entry and exit doors
Activities such as badminton and pickle ball have replaced basketball, racquetball and volleyball
Locker rooms have been taken off-line, however, restrooms in these spaces will still be available
Members must come dressed in exercise attire
Recreational Sports is re-opening our department in stages
June 1, 2020, The Student Recreation Center
June 15, 2020, The Outdoor Pursuits Center, Group Fitness Classes and Bouldering
TBA, The Outdoor Leisure Pool (with modified activity areas)
One-month memberships will be available to Texas Tech University faculty, staff, and affiliates
$30/month for Texas Tech University faculty and staff
$40/month for Texas Tech University affiliates
Students registered for Spring; 2020 classes are eligible for a complimentary summer membership at no cost
We are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all in partnership with our members with the following:
If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or if you have recently been exposed to individuals which have COVID-19 you should not enter the Student Recreation Center. Please see a physician and be cleared for interaction with others prior to returning to the Student Recreation Center
On the first visit to the Student Recreation Center all returning and new members are required to sign a new “membership agreement” form
Practice personal responsibility and physical distancing while utilizing the Student Recreation Center
We encourage wearing a face mask
Utilize the on-line reservation system to reserve your spot in the Student Recreation Center for a specific time period
Be aware of digital and print information used to direct the flow of traffic throughout the Student Recreation Center
Locker rooms will be off-line which means members must come dressed for exercise
If you currently rent a locker you will receive additional information as to how you will be credited for the loss of access and when you may remove your personal items
We encourage members to stay up to date with the most accurate information by visiting the department website as well as social media platforms: