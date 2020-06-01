100 Black Men of West Texas spearhead Silent Solidarity Walk tonight in Lubbock

On the 100 Black Men of West Texas Facebook page, organizers said, “This is a statement in regards to the most recent events that has savaged our nation. As we all know we are at a defining moment in our country. The African American community is outraged with the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others at the hands of white cops or white men with vigilant justice. We are a very resilient people but we have reached a point where enough is enough and something has to be done within our justice system and we have to start right here in our own city."