100 Black Men of West Texas spearhead Silent Solidarity Walk tonight in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 Black Men of West Texas has organized an event happening tonight (June 1, 2020) at 8 p.m. in downtown Lubbock.
The event is called the Silent Solidarity Walk, and has been organized in conjunction with the Lubbock Mayor’s office, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, Councilwoman Sheila Patterson-Harris, and other community organizations.
On the 100 Black Men of West Texas Facebook page, organizers said, “This is a statement in regards to the most recent events that has savaged our nation. As we all know we are at a defining moment in our country. The African American community is outraged with the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many others at the hands of white cops or white men with vigilant justice. We are a very resilient people but we have reached a point where enough is enough and something has to be done within our justice system and we have to start right here in our own city."
The walk will start at 8 p.m., on the sidewalks, from the police department office at 916 Texas Ave. to the new Citizen’s Tower at 1204 14th Street.
Once they reach Citizen’s Tower, the names of victims that have lost their lives to police brutality will be read and a moment of silent offered for each.
The Lubbock Police Department also posted an invitation to the event on social media saying:
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell and members of our executive staff will be participating in the The 100 Black Men of West Texas solidarity walk with city and community leaders to condemn the actions of those involved in George Floyd’s murder. We encourage the public to come out and join us. The walk will begin tonight at 8 p.m. outside the police department located at 916 Texas Avenue and continue to Citizens Tower.
